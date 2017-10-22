Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

Sherin Mathews had not been seen in two weeks. (KTRK)

RICHARDSON, Texas --
A body has been found in the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Sherin Mathews had not been seen in two weeks after police said her father, Wesley Mathews, left her outside for not drinking her milk.

Police said he claimed she was placed near a tree in alleyway where coyotes were known to roam. When he returned for his daughter 15 minutes later, he said he could not find Sherin.

Richardson Police said a positive identification has not been made, but they believe it is the body of Mathews. A cause of death also has not been identified.

Police are waiting for the FBI Evidence Recovery Team to respond.

Wesley has been charged with child endangerment and is now out of jail wearing an ankle monitor.

Missing North Texas toddler left near coyote-infested alley as punishment, police allege
EMBED More News Videos

A North Texas father allegedly left his missing 3-year-old daughter near an alley wrought with coyotes as punishment.

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old near Dallas
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Richardson need the public's help finding Sherin Mathews.


Related Topics:
texas newsmissing childrenmissing girlsurveillance camerasurveillance videoinvestigationDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Police: Man killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Newspaper delivery man's car stolen with 2 young kids inside
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
Boy, 2, rescued after locking himself in hot car in Florida
Show More
Likely tornado hits Okla. casino where Beach Boys were playing
5 injured in Cragin crash, man in custody
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
81-year-old man robbed, attacked on Brown Line speaks out
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Affordable Care Act enrollment
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Dare to be scared in Morton Grove
Daily Herald: More apartments sprouting up in suburbs
More Video