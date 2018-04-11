Indianapolis police say a human body has been found inside the back of a rental truck.Officer Jim Gillespie says an employee of a U-Haul store made the discovery Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side.He says the body was found inside a tote in the back of a U-Haul truck.Police initially reported the body was that of an infant, but said later it's believed to be that of an adult. The gender of the person was not released.Police say it's not immediately clear how the person died.No other details were immediately released.