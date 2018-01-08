  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred

A body was found in an empty pool behind a burned down house in north suburban Waukegan on Monday, police said. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A body was found in an empty pool behind a house where a fire occurred in December in north suburban Waukegan on Monday, police said.

The body was found at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1300-block of North Jackson. Police opened a death investigation.

Although the remains have not been identified, many area residents said they believe they may be of Lucio Cambrey, a young man missing since Christmas.

"In the bottom of my heart always I wish that he's alive," said Odalis Cambrey, the missing man's sister. "You just think about the last moment you saw him, and you're like, if he's really gone, I would have said so many things."

Christmas night, Lucio asked friends to drop him off near a BP gas station at the intersection of Jackson and Grand, police and family said.

"The second someone said he was missing and no one knew where he was and he wasn't calling anyone, that's when I knew something was wrong," Cambrey said.

Cambrey and her friends spent days searching for Lucio, but never found him.
