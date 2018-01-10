Body found in Waukegan pool ID'd as missing 18-year-old

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A body found in a Waukegan swimming pool was identified as 18-year-old Lucio Cambray, who was reported missing since Christmas.

The Waukegan teenager was found in an empty pool behind a house where a fire had occurred in December in the northern suburb. The body was located at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300-block of North Jackson, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

Christmas night, Lucio had asked friends to drop him off near a BP gas station at the intersection of Jackson and Grand, police and family said.
