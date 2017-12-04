Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond

The body of a missing 4-year-old girl has been found by authorities in Florida.Chelsea Noel - who had autism - was last seen just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Port St. Lucie, Florida, police said.A local resident donated the use of his drone to help in searching areas for the child, police said. That drone detected a discolored figure in a body of water near her home.A dive team searched that pond for Noel this morning, but there was no sign of the toddler.Late Sunday, members of the search team in a kayak searching a retention pond, found a body submerged. The body was confirmed to be Chelsea Noel.