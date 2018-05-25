<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3115554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEOS: Missing 5-year-old boy in Kansas (1 of 7)

Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested

The body of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for months was found under a bridge in Kansas and his stepmother was arrested.