The body of a 16-year-old Gurnee boy was pulled Sunday from Lake Michigan in north suburban Waukegan, authorities confirmed on Monday.Angel Sedano had drowned, according to a preliminary autopsy by the Lake County Coroner. No foul play is suspected.At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Waukegan Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Waukegan Police Department in searching for a missing person along Waukegan Municipal Beach, the fire department said. After about two hours of searching on the ground, the search was called off due to conditions, the fire department said.Divers with the Waukegan Fire Department resumed the search at about 9 a.m. Sunday and were joined by sonar scanning units from Lake and McHenry counties to search the harbor channel. At about 11 a.m., divers located the body.