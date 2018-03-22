Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Police bodycam video shows two officers saving the life of a choking baby. (KTRK)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio --
Heart-stopping video shows Ohio police saving a 2-month-old baby who was choking.

The mom had just stopped her car in the middle of the street to help baby Tyra when officers arrived.

Bodycam video shows an officer hitting the child's back and trying to make her spit up milk.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That's when we administered the back thrusts," Officer Alex Oklander told WJW-TV.

After several tries, officers were able to free the baby's airway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
babychokingpoliceu.s. & worldbody cameras
Top Stories
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
Man charged with sexually abusing woman on CTA platform
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are here
Video shows self-driving Uber's fatal collision
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Show More
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
Man charged in shooting that led to standoff on Far South Side
More News
Top Video
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More Video