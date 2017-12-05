Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash

A southwest suburban Bolingbrook police officer and three relatives have died in a car crash in Ireland.Bolingbrook police say Officer Stephen Alexander, 49, was killed in an automobile crash in New Ross, Wexford, Ireland on Monday.Alexander's father Doug, mother Lily, and brother Doug Jr. were also killed in the crash.The Alexander family was in Ireland to attend a family funeral.Officer Alexander leaves behind two daughters, ages 11 and 10.Officer Alexander was a 17 year veteran with the Bolingbrook Police Department. He received his associate's degree in Criminal Justice from the College of DuPage and graduated from the Cook County Police Academy in 2001 as class valedictorian.Officer Alexander was assigned to the Bolingbrook Park District as a park patrol officer. He was also an assistant team leader for the Raid Entry and Containment Team and was the lead department instructor in defensive tactics and use of force, police said.