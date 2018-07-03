Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours

A 10-year-old boy drowned at the Park Forest Aqua Center early Tuesday morning. Police in the south suburb are conducting a death investigation.Shortly before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the residence of a child who had been reported missing. The boy's relatives said he had been playing in the area of Central Park with friends.Police and family members searched the area on foot. A relative spotted his clothing near a pool in the Aqua Center and alerted police. An officer scaled a fence, pulled the boy out of the pool and immediately performed CPR.Paramedics rushed the boy to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.The Illinois Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to help Park Forest investigators process evidence.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene in the first block of Orchard Drive around 6 a.m. The aquatic center, which has at least four large pools, is owned by the village and managed by Jeff Ellis Management.Police offered their condolences to the boy's family in a statement released Tuesday morning."While any death is reason to grieve, the death of a child is particularly troubling, and the Park Forest Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the loved ones and friends of the juvenile."The Park Forest Aqua Center will remain closed Tuesday.