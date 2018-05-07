Boy, 11, killed by stray bullet while playing basketball in East Chicago

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet this weekend in East Chicago in northwest Indiana.David Anderson, who attended George Washington Elementary in East Chicago, was shot in the 3700-block of Elm Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday after a fight between two other juveniles broke out nearby, police said.He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and then to Comers Children's Hospital in Chicago.Monday night his closest family released balloons in his memory and chanted, "LLD!" which means "Long Live David.""David was a great child. All he wanted to do was play basketball," his mother Latanya Anderson said.Basketball was pretty much his entire life."School, basketball, afterschool basketball... that's it, that's all he did," said his brother Edward Owens.His mother said Saturday evening her son rushed out the door to the park the first second he could."This time he didn't come home," she said."We was playing basketball and we saw... we heard a shot. As the shot went off we see a bunch of kids run, they came from that direction," said Dajoin Kinds, cousin."My little cousin was with David when it happened. He tried to pick my baby up, couldn't carry my baby," Anderson said."It was graphic," Kinds said. "I couldn't bear to look."Witnesses said David was an unintended target."He jeopardized not only my baby, but all these babies. Half these babies out here was out there. They seen it," his mother said.A pinwheel and a small stuffed animal now mark the spot where David died in the park where he spent most of his young waking hours.Superintendent Paige McNulty, of the School City of East Chicago, said in an email: "The district and the staff and students at Washington elementary are all mourning the tragic death of this young student. He was a great kid who had a bright future in front of him. Our district had grief counselors available at the school today for students and staff and will continue to provide counseling and support all week at the school. We are very, very saddened by the loss of this youngster's life and want to continue to say that guns are never the answer."No one was in custody Monday night.Police are investigating.