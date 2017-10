Chicago police have asked for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old boy missing from the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.Reginald Freeman was last seen in the 4500-block of South Evans Avenue Saturday afternoon and his family is concerned for his safety, police said.Freeman is African-American, 4 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.