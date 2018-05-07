Boy, 11, shot in head in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head this weekend in East Chicago in northwest Indiana.

The boy, who attended George Washington Elementary in East Chicago, was shot in the 3700-block of Elm Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

He was shot after a fight between two other juveniles nearby broke out, police said.

He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and then to Comers Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Superintendent Paige McNulty, of the School City of East Chicago, said in an email: "The district and the staff and students at Washington elementary are all mourning the tragic death of this young student. He was a great kid who had a bright future in front of him. Our district had grief counselors available at the school today for students and staff and will continue to provide counseling and support all week at the school. We are very very saddened by the loss of of this youngsters life and want to continue to say that guns are never the answer."

No one was in custody Monday night.

Police are investigating.
