Boy, 12, injured in Englewood hit-and-run

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night near Ogden Park on Chicago's South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night near Ogden Park on Chicago's South Side.

The child was struck around 8:30 p.m. by a dark-colored SUV in a parking lot in the 6500-block of South Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the driver did not stop.

The boy was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

A short time later, witnesses identified the driver walking on South Bishop Street.

The driver, who is under age 18, was taken into custody and issued several tickets.
