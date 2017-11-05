Boy, 13, missing from Skokie

David Neil. (Skokie police)

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
Skokie police have asked for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

David Neil was last seen in the 8100-block of Knox Avenue at about 3 p.m. and was possibly heading to a party in Chicago, police said.

Neil is described as black, 5'8", 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black light jacket, black shoes and a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Neil or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.
