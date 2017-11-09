Boy, 14, arrested in gang territory shooting death of college student not in gang

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a Cal State Fullerton student in Wilmington. (KABC)

By
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES --
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a Cal State Fullerton student in Wilmington.

Alex Zepeda, 19, attended a Halloween party on Oct. 28. The party followed the homecoming game at Banning High School, Zepeda's alma mater.

According to Los Angeles police, Zepeda had just walked outside of the party to join a few friends across the street when he was struck by gunfire.

Zepeda collapsed on the sidewalk and died.

Police said although this was not a "gang party," there were a few gang members present from rival Eastside and Westside Wilmas gangs.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from decades of rivalry between the two gangs and the boundaries dividing their territories.

Zepeda, who was not a gang member, was working as an intern at the office of L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

He was described by those who knew him as a good kid who loved soccer and had a bright future.

"The fact that the suspect is only 14 years old is a sad fact. My son is a 14-year-old. I can't imagine my son, who is 14 years old, pick up a handgun, walk up to an individual and start firing rounds," Buscaino said.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Nov. 2. He was charged with murder and was being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention facility in Downey. His identity was withheld due to his age.

Detectives said Tuesday they credit the member of the community in helping find the young suspect.

"The community really came together and helped a lot in solving this case," said Detective David Cortez of the LAPD. "To get some of these violent kids off the street, we need the help of the community."

If you have any additional information about this case, you're asked to contact Detective Paul Mckechnie, Harbor Area Detectives at (310) 726-7890.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gang violenceganggang activityshootingfatal shootingman shotman killedgun violencelapdu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Show More
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Sheriff: Man who sexually assaulted, took photos of young boys charged
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
More News
Top Video
Vietnam Veteran's Healing Journey
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
More Video