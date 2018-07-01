Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday in Washington Park has been identified. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Saturday has been identified.

The boy, Jacob Smith, was a resident of Memphis, Tennessee and a student at Kirby Middle School.

Kirby Middle School representatives said in a statement that Smith "was an energetic student athlete who was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh and playful spirit."

Police report that Smith was walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue in Washington Park at approximately 3 a.m.

A person in a dark-colored sedan then drove up and shot Smith, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. He later died from those injuries.

The incident is under investigation, but no one is currently in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild killedteen shotteen killedChicagoWashington Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago hotels must now provide employees with panic buttons
Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash ID'd
Wrigley Field becomes a wedding chapel for lifelong Cubs fans
Puerto Rican Parade Committee building endangered by lack of funds, back taxes
'Watch llama' scares coyotes, thieves away from rancher's cattle
Best Buy drops CDs, keeps vinyl records
Chicagoans watch as Mexico counts votes in presidential election
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Show More
Man in custody after driving off from cops, causing fatal Woodlawn crash
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers
More News