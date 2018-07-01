Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park identified

A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Saturday has been identified.The boy, Jacob Smith, was a resident of Memphis, Tennessee and a student at Kirby Middle School.Kirby Middle School representatives said in a statement that Smith "was an energetic student athlete who was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh and playful spirit."Police report that Smith was walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue in Washington Park at approximately 3 a.m.A person in a dark-colored sedan then drove up and shot Smith, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. He later died from those injuries.The incident is under investigation, but no one is currently in custody.