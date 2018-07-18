Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood drive-by

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side.He was standing on the street just after midnight in the 6700-block of South Winchester Avenue in the city's Wet Englewood neighborhood when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. Police said that vehicle was a white car.The boy was shot in the head and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, were he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.A source said he was a documented gang member.Area South detectives are investigating.No one is in custody.