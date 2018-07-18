Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood drive-by

EMBED </>More Videos

A boy was shot to death early Wednesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side.

He was standing on the street just after midnight in the 6700-block of South Winchester Avenue in the city's Wet Englewood neighborhood when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. Police said that vehicle was a white car.

The boy was shot in the head and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, were he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A source said he was a documented gang member.

Area South detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechild shotchild killedteen shotteen killedChicagoWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect due in court
WATCH LIVE: Rescued Thai soccer team released from hospital
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Police: Men tried to lure 4-year-old girl into van with candy in Irving Park
Wadsworth 'Gold Pyramid' house badly damaged by fire
Chicago woman's home damaged in raid looking for man she doesn't know
Girl, 6, rescued from lake at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Show More
CVS manager involved in coupon incident withdraws from 48th Ward race
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Homewood station
More News