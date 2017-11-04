Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --Police continue to investigate a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and started as a police chase in Calumet City Friday, police said.
The crash occurredaround Friday afternoon at Sibley Boulevard and Chicago Road in Dolton. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy killed as 15-year-old Ryan Thomas of Dolton.
Witnesses said an SUV full of teenagers was speeding through the intersection and clipped a Hyundai sedan. Witnesses said the Hyundai tried to make a left from Chicago on to Sibley when the SUV came screaming through the intersection.
"Just chaos. No other word for it. People were coming out of the strip mall, seeing what was going on. I saw a lot of people standing everywhere, police cars starting to come," said Noel Owens, witness.
People nearby who saw or heard the crash tried to help. The SUV ended up half around a pole mangled in every direction, almost unrecognizable.
Police have not released many details on the crash, which remains under investigation.