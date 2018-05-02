Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 7HD was live in Chicago Lawn where a 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while on a CTA bus. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 15-year-old boy was shot while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The incident occurred in the 6200-block of South California Avenue at about 1 p.m.

Police said that the gunfire came from a nearby shooting. The bullet came through the window and hit the boy, police said.

Police said the boy was upgraded to good condition shortly after 3:15 p.m. CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he suffered a graze wound.



CTA buses were re-routed due to the incident.

Police are investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
buschicago shootingChicagoChicago Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southwest flight from Midway diverted to Cleveland after cracked window
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on May 1, including 4-year-old girl
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Man receives toll booth bill for empty truck he donated to charity
Show More
Young couple murdered in their Pa. home; person of interest sought
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
More News