Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus

Shooting - 6250 S. California. A juvenile traveling on a city bus was critically injured by gunfire from a nearby shooting. Superintendent Johnson responding. pic.twitter.com/z7qa1X4iXt — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 2, 2018

Southbound 94 South California buses are temporarily rerouted via California, 63rd, Kedzie, 67th, and California — cta (@cta) May 2, 2018

A 15-year-old boy was shot while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.The incident occurred in the 6200-block of South California Avenue at about 1 p.m.Police said that the gunfire came from a nearby shooting. The bullet came through the window and hit the boy, police said.Police said the boy was upgraded to good condition shortly after 3:15 p.m. CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he suffered a graze wound.CTA buses were re-routed due to the incident.Police are investigating.