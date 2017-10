Boy, 2, crushed by IKEA dresser; First death since recall

A 2-year-old California boy was killed last May after being crushed by an IKEA dresser that was subject to a recall in 2016, IKEA said Wednesday.A lawyer for the family told ABC News that the boy was crushed by a MALM dresser after being put down for a nap in his bedroom. The family did not know the dresser had been recalled and plans to file a lawsuit, the family's lawyer said.In June of 2016, IKEA announced a recall of 29 million dressers, including the MALM models. The death is the eighth linked to the recalled dressers and the first since the recall was announced.IKEA released a statement to ABC News saying:For more information on the recalled dressers, click here