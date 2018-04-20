Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd

A surveillance image showing a 3-year-old boy and a woman before they were struck by a minivan at 71st Street and Damen Avenue Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 2-year-old boy has died after being run over a minivan Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was trying to cross the street with a woman Thursday when they were both hit by a red van at 71st Street and Damen Avenue.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and later died, police said. The boy was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kiare Woods.

Surveillance cameras from a convenience store at the intersection show a red minivan waiting at the light.

"She waited, it turned, she went," said Albert Jones, who works across the street.

At the very moment the woman began crossing the street with the child, the minivan driver made the left turn, cameras show a woman and young boy stepping into the crosswalk.

"I was in the back and when I heard a lot of hollering I came outside," Jones said. "I'm pretty sure she didn't see the people crossing the street because it wasn't time for them to cross yet. They had to wait on their time to cross."

The woman and boy had just walked out of the convenience store together.

The woman hurt her arm. Police are still investigating, but say the minivan driver did stay at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckcar accidentcar crashtoddlerchild killedtraffic fatalitiesWest EnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Boy, 2, critically injured when struck by car in West Englewood
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Students across Chicago area to take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Woman sexually abused, robbed on NW Side Brown Line platform
Woman sexually assaulted at Lakeview apartment
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
BBB issues warning for First Marshall Auto Auction after consumer complaints
Show More
Police board member agrees with COPA, CPD officer's fate goes to full police board
In memos, Comey describes Trump's reactions to dossier, concerns over Flynn
Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
More News