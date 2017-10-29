Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park

Chicago police said a 3-year-old boy was wounded in the back while riding in a car in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back while riding in a car in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the car was traveling westbound on 60th Street near Wabash Avenue and the driver stopped at a stop sign. Another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots into the passenger side of the car and the little boy sitting in the backseat was wounded.

The boy was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.
