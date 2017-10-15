  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Boy, 6, critically injured after car plunges into Aurora retention pond

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A 6-year-old boy was critically injured after he was pinned underwater in a car crash in Aurora Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 a.m. in the area of Diehl Road and I-88. Police said the boy was with three women when the driver lost control and crashed into a pond south of Diehl Road.

All three women made it out ok. It took rescuers 30 minutes to pull the boy out. He was rushed to a hospital in Aurora in critical condition.

Police said it appears alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
