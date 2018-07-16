Boy, 6, hit by boat while swimming in Fox River

A 6-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries when a boat ran over him while swimming in the Fox River.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban McHenry County.

The child was swimming near the beach at Picnic Grove Park when he dove beneath the murky water.

The boat was driven by a 19-year-old Algonquin man, authorities said.

Bystanders spotted the boy floating unconscious, pulled him to shore and performed CPR.
