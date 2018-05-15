  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Boy, 7, cut by glass after gunfire hits rear windshield in West Pullman

CHICAGO --
A 7-year-old boy was injured by broken glass Monday afternoon when a bullet shattered the rear windshield of a vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just before 4 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a vehicle when the driver got into an argument with someone at a gas station in the 11800 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police.

The person, who the driver knows, then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle, police said. One of the rounds tore through the vehicle's rear windshield and broken glass caused "minor lacerations" to the boy's right eye and the right side of his face. Police had initially reported that he was grazed by a bullet.

The boy was initially taken to Roseland Community Hospital and was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchild injuredChicagoWest Pullman
