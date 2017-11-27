Boy dies day after 11th birthday when truck slams into family's home

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at this house on Road 37 and Clover-Leaf Lane. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. --
A boy in central California died one day after turning 11 years old, following a truck crash into his family's home.

Authorities say that at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was driving his truck southbound on Road 37 in Madera, Calif., when he had a medical emergency, causing him to drift into the other lane. The truck entered the shoulder and hit a propane tank. The tank then launched the car into the home's garage, which had been converted into a bedroom.

"There w(ere) two children ages 11 and 9 sleeping in the room on a bunk bed. The truck landed on top of the children," said California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Rivera.

Anthony Lopez was driving by the area and witnessed the aftermath.

"I get outside, and I see everybody panicking. And I see cars getting off the driveway, and I see everybody crying and say, 'Hey, is everything OK?' And they said no, somebody is stuck," said Lopez.

The 9-year-old boy was rescued by the fire department, but the 11-year-old boy, named by his family as Tito, was pinned under the truck. Tito and the driver both died.

CHP says the accident could have been much worse given the circumstances.

"It was a pretty chaotic scene when we all first arrived. It is a huge propane tank, and it was still leaking, so you had the danger of the propane being lit and exploding," said Officer Rivera.

Friends and family are trying to do whatever they can to help the family in their time of grief.

"Really from the bottom of my heart, I hope they make it through this and they all stick together as one because that's the only way you can get through something as tragic as this," Lopez said.
