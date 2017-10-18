NORTH BAY FIRES

Boy who lost baseball memorabilia in California wildfire sent new collectibles from MLB teams

Loren Smith had built quite the collection of A's memorabilia before the fire destroyed it all.

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A 9-year-old whose house burned down in California last week wrote a heartbreaking letter his favorite baseball team. That team answered with new collectibles, and so did other major league teams from across the country.

Loren Jade Smith wrote this to the Oakland A's:

"I love watching your A's games... I want to be an A's player and I play at Mark West Little League in Santa Rosa. I played baseball in my backyard all day loving the A's and making up my own game. In my backyard they won six World Series in a row. But my house burned down in the Santa Rosa fire and my saddest things were my baseball collection cards... my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game and also a ball signed by the whole team and Rickey Henderson and Bob Melvin. I am 9-years-old and I had a major league baseball and it all burned up... so sad. I know you are not all together but hope they get this."

A's president Dave Kaval said the team will be connecting with the family: "This is so touching. So sad to hear about their loss. We would be happy to completely outfit the family in new Athletics gear."

"It breaks my heart just that he is not going to be back here screaming and yelling home runs that he hit over the fence with the whiffle ball to the neighbors," said dad Tait Smith.

Loren had built quite the collection of A's memorabilia before the fire destroyed it all.

"The saddest things were my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and my 10 hats," Loren said.

Many MLB teams have been sending Loren new memorabilia, so he should have a thriving new collection soon.

