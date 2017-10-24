Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side

A family is reeling after a Bridgeview man, a father of three, was shot and killed while apparently lost in Chicago's southwest side on his way home from a concert earlier in October. Adam Furtick, 34, worked at the Cook County Jail managing the restaurant where the officers eat. His friends there join many others in wondering who killed him and why.Blake Furtick asks about his father every day. His mother said he's still too young to understand his father isn't coming back. Adam was driving home from a concert on Oct. 9. He was near 79th and Pulaski, not far from his Bridgeview home, when someone in another car pulled up and opened fire."It still doesn't seem like he's gone. Like I can't, I haven't accepted it yet," said Gina Furtick, widow. "It doesn't seem real."Adam was hit in the abdomen. He was found inside his vehicle at about 1:15 a.m. and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.Gina said her husband called her just a few minutes before he was shot, saying he was lost and would call her right back. That was the last she heard. Now police are trying to find any witnesses who can help provide a description of the other vehicle, or any other details about his death."I just want whoever did see it or knows something just to come forward and, Adam deserves the justice," she said.His widow said Adam worked three jobs to support the family. He loved music, but most of all loved the little boy he considered his best friend."He had no enemies. Everybody just loved him. That's what I don't understand, I just-- I don't get it," Gina said.If you have any information about Furtick's death, contact Chicago police.