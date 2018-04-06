Building fire struck in Bridgeport, garage roof collapsed

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A fire at a building in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night has been struck out.

Fire officials struck out the fire at the building in the 3300-block of South Justine Avenue and its commercial garage at about 9:20 p.m. The roof of the garage collapsed during the blaze, officials said.

Fire officials also said small explosions heard inside the garage were likely due to fuel inside.

A level one hazmat called earlier was secured shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials have not released any further details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Chicago man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field
U of C students demand change after university police-involved shooting
Show More
Sydney Roberts nominated to head COPA
Illinois farmers worried about possible trade war with China
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
More News