CHICAGO (WLS) --A fire at a building in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night has been struck out.
Fire officials struck out the fire at the building in the 3300-block of South Justine Avenue and its commercial garage at about 9:20 p.m. The roof of the garage collapsed during the blaze, officials said.
Fire officials also said small explosions heard inside the garage were likely due to fuel inside.
A level one hazmat called earlier was secured shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.
No injuries have been reported. Fire officials have not released any further details.