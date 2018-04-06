A fire at a building in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night has been struck out.Fire officials struck out the fire at the building in the 3300-block of South Justine Avenue and its commercial garage at about 9:20 p.m. The roof of the garage collapsed during the blaze, officials said.Fire officials also said small explosions heard inside the garage were likely due to fuel inside.A level one hazmat called earlier was secured shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.No injuries have been reported. Fire officials have not released any further details.