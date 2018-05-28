Burr Ridge man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road near Laporte. (WLS)

A suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road near La Porte.

Indiana State Police said 41-year old Ashay Kparker of Burr Ridge was heading west at about 12:03 a.m. about two miles west of the State Road 49 exit.

Indiana State Police said Kparker's car somehow went off the roadway, hit a guard rail and crashed into a grassy median.

Officials said Kparker was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesBurr RidgeLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
VIDEO: Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager
Celebrate summer with beach-ready arm exercises & easy, healthy recipes
Subtropical Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
Scientists find opioids in Puget Sound mussels
Chicago Weather: Near-record heat on Memorial Day; Napervile, Lisle parades cancelled
Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition
Show More
Indiana teacher hailed as hero after disarming school shooter speaks out
France: 'Spiderman' hero rescues dangling baby
Pilot injured after small plane crash in Hampshire
VIDEO: Dust devil interrupts Libertyville baseball game
More News