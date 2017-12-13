BUSINESS

$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life

EMBED </>More Videos

Your $1K investment can mean free beer for life

HOUSTON, Texas --
Free beer for life is just a $1,000 investment away.

To help raise money for a multi-million dollar tap room, Buffalo Bayou Brewery is offering the free lifetime brew.

The $14 million tap room will be built in the First Ward.

According to Buffalo Bayou Brewery, a contribution of at least $1,000 will get you that free beer, a custom tankard, and your name plate engraved on the contributor wall.

"One beer per day until the end of your days," said Taylor Stephenson, marketing coordinator for Buffalo Bayou Brewery. "You can come into our tap room. You can come in and enjoy anything on the tap wall."

The brewery plans to open the tap room at the end of 2018. Interested investors can check it out at NextSeed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbeerfree stuffu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
I-TEAM: Photo Finished?
Parents claim high school photographer never delivered final prints
Worm poop means fertilizer and cash for student entrepreneur
Bitcoin worth $70M stolen days before US exchange opens
More Business
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Family makes desperate push to save kids battling rare illness
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
Show More
Trump attacks Gillibrand, suggests she would 'do anything' for campaign contributions
Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
Thornwood HS teacher arrested for alleged misconduct with a student
More News
Top Video
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Chicago Bull treats 25 kids to holiday shopping spree
More Video