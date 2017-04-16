The goal of the 50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair is to encourage networking between minority-owned companies and major buying organizations.Each year, Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations gather to make new connections, strengthen relationships and celebrate successes.This year's event starts on Thursday, April 20 and runs through Friday, April 21 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.Shelia Morgan, President & CEO of Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. visited ABC 7 to share the impact events like this can have on small businesses in Chicago.