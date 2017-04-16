COMMUNITY

50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair

EMBED </>More News Videos

The goal of the 50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair is to encourage networking between minority-owned companies and major buying organizations. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The goal of the 50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair is to encourage networking between minority-owned companies and major buying organizations.

Each year, Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations gather to make new connections, strengthen relationships and celebrate successes.

This year's event starts on Thursday, April 20 and runs through Friday, April 21 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Shelia Morgan, President & CEO of Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. visited ABC 7 to share the impact events like this can have on small businesses in Chicago.
Link: http://www.chicagomsdc.org
Related Topics:
businesscommunitychicago proud
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
Newsviews: Chicago Cares
Artango Bar & Steakhouse celebrates its first year in business
HACE Leadership Summit & Gala
Arlington Park Easter Egg Hunt
More community
BUSINESS
Calif. neighborhood says no to In-N-Out Burger
Jill Salzman's favorite companies run by Chicago moms
SFPD investigating badge seen in Pepsi ad video
CTA searching for tenant for restored Gerber Building at Wilson Red Line Station
More Business
Top Stories
1 killed, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
4 critically hurt, including child, in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive
Four people shot in Harvey
2 killed in Batavia motorcycle crash
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview
Man wrongly convicted in 1957 killing files federal lawsuit
Boy, 14, trampled by crowd during fight at Morgan Park carnival
Show More
South Elgin student beaten at school visits Anthony Rizzo
Police: Body found floating in pond in West Ridge Nature Preserve
Police: Taxi drivers targeted in North Side armed robberies
Pope Francis decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address
Boy crushed at rotating Atlanta restaurant
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Chicago Cares
1 killed, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Daily Herald: Trailer park tornado shelters
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video