BUSINESS

Arby's to buy Buffalo Wild Wings in $2.4B deal

(Shutterstock)

ATLANTA --
Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.

Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will pay $157 per share. That's a 7 percent premium to Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.'s Monday closing price of $146.40.

The companies put the transaction's value at $2.9 billion, including debt. Once the deal closes Buffalo Wild Wing will become a privately held subsidiary of Arby's and will continue to operate as an independent brand.

The deal is expected to close in 2018's first quarter. It still needs the approval of Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings jumped more than 6 percent in premarket trading.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldrestaurantdealsbusiness
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Popular porn website opens pop-up store with webcam
Who's the boss come Monday at consumer agency?
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January
McDonald's to raze Des Plaines museum of 1st restaurant
More Business
Top Stories
Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
Amber Alert: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Uber driver tricked into becoming 'getaway driver'
Indiana teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
Woman, 69, shot during West Town robbery
Man shot in Lincoln Square
Show More
IU suspends fraternity new member, social events until next spring
Elderly woman seriously injured in Edgebrook home invasion
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos