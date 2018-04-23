DISABILITY ISSUES

Aspire Coffee Works aims to create inclusiveness in the workplace

EMBED </>More Videos

Aspire Coffee Works aims to create job opportunities for people with disabilities. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Aspire and Metropolis Coffee have teamed up to create Aspire Coffee Works to craft coffee and promote inclusion in the workplace for adults with disabilities

Located in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, Aspire Coffee gives adults with disabilities new opportunities in the workforce.

"We employ adults with disabilities who what a job in the community and who are passionate about coffee. We also have ambassador opportunities, we do a lot of office coffee so we partner with 90 offices across
Chicago and the county. That provides a really fun opportunity for myself and our adults with disabilities to connect with people in the community," said Katie Welge, managing director of Aspire Coffee Works.

Aspire Coffee Works is giving adults with disabilities the chance to take part in a variety of new opportunities.

"I grind this coffee, I grind it and I ship it to people. They buy it from me or the company. Yeah, so I've been here for a while," said Ben Rankin-Parker, of Aspire Coffee Works.

"There are so many job opportunities at a coffee company from everything like labeling, scooping the bags and grinding the coffee. We also partner with 90 offices across Chicago who buy and brew our coffee so there are a lot of neat partnership opportunities. So our team of adults with disabilities will meet with the partners to go to the office and kin of break down those barriers and give the chance for people with and without disabilities a chance to connect," Welge said.

Metropolis Chief Operations Manager Dan Miracle said thinking beyond normal hiring practices opens up life changing opportunities.

"I would say open your mind and consider the possibilities because it can be a really rewarding experience to work with people with disabilities. Then also provide opportunities to people they may not get if you didn't open up to them," Miracle said.

"One in five people in the U.S. has a disability and that's a huge untapped labor pool for a lot of employers. Aspire Coffee Works is not only here to provide people with those job opportunities but to teach others about the importance of inclusion in the workforce and we're doing that through coffee," Welge said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdisability issuescoffeeChicagoAvondale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISABILITY ISSUES
Brookfield Zoo initiative aims to make visits by children with disabilities easier
Oswego spice shop serves up opportunities for adults with disabilities
'Coffee Cart Friday' program teaches lessons to Crown Point students with disabilities
'Hardest Working Man in Homer Glen' is a social star
More disability issues
BUSINESS
People's Gas, North Shore Gas customers to receive discount
AG Madigan files lawsuit against bus company alleging discrimination, customer harassment
Starbucks' Howard Schultz: 'Ashamed' by arrests at Philadelphia store
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
More Business
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Toronto collision kills 9 injures 16; driver in custody
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
'I feared he was going to rape me,' ex-tan salon employee testifies
Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas
Teen accused of making online threats against Naperville school
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
Show More
Chicago Department of Aviation to host job fair Tuesday
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
Young giraffe makes brief escape at Fort Wayne zoo
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
More News