BUSINESS

Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area close lines hundreds-long

EMBED </>More Videos

Build-a-Bear stores across Chicago had to cut off their lines as hundreds of parents and children arrive to take advantage of "Pay Your Age" promotion. (WLS)

By and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Approach any Build-a-Bear store in the Chicago area and you would see hundreds of parents and children lined up stroller to stroller, some smiling and others with tears in their eyes.

This was the scene outside of Build-a-Bear stores across the country and around the world Thursday in response to a "Pay Your Age" promotion the retailer offered, where customers could score their perfect stuffed pet for the same dollar amount as their age. The one-day promotion was intended to kick off the company's "Count your Candles" birthday program.

According to customers, there were so many parents and children in line at Build-a-Bear's Navy Pier location by 10:30 a.m. that the line had to be cut off. Several stores in the Chicago area had signs posted saying lines were closed "per local authorities (...) due to crowds and safety concerns."

Latasha Burgess tried visiting two downtown locations.

"I went to the Water Tower first, and their line was really long as well, and they closed their line," Burgess said. "So I left and came here and they closed this line. So they told us that we could just get a bear and then come back and get it stuffed."

Charlie Juarez took up that advice.

"We got him in skins because who wants to wait in this line again to get it stuffed? I guarantee no one," Juarez said, holding the "skin" of a Chewbacca stuffed animal.

"We had breakfast in line," said parent Travis Ingram as he held his sleeping son, still clutching his new Pikachu bear.

Other parents simply looked on in awe as they waited for hours.

"I'm absolutely befuddled that so many people (are here) and it's taking this long," said Sonny Boyer.

Ten-year-old Victoria Olayo waited for hours. She was one of the lucky ones.

"I think it was actually pretty worth it because I love this bear so much. It's so cute," she said, holding a stuffed Chewbacca.

"I'm five, and I've got a little teddy," said Xander, another of the lucky ones. "It's a Paw Patrol and I love it."

A spokeswoman for the company said the it could not have predicted the overwhelming response to the Pay Your Age event. In response, she said, the company distributed vouchers to customers present in line to be redeemed for a future purchase. The vouchers will also be made available to Build-a-Bear Bonus Club members in the U.S. and Canada who log into their account by midnight July 15. The vouchers will be honored through August 31.

Amidst all the chaos, one thing is clear: these parents really love their kids!

"Well, I hope my daughter loves that bear," Boyer said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoppingpromotionsbirthdaybearChicagoNavy PierOak BrookSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
Window washers dressed as superheroes protest as strike continues
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
Lyft purchases Divvy bike service's parent company
More Business
Top Stories
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled a homicide
Chicago priests visit migrants living at long-term shelter in Texas
Get a sneak peek at the newly-renovated governor's mansion
Mom buys wedding dress for waitress who saved son's life
Final defendant in videotaped beating case pleads guilty
Rauner stirs controversy with conservative base over same-sex wedding
Show More
6 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
Blackhawks trade Marian Hossa to Arizona Coyotes in 7-player deal
Woman charged with domestic battery for Near North Side stabbing
Indiana swim coach faces federal charges for sex with athlete
More News