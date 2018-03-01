Chicago area YMCA workers taking part in 1-day strike

If your family uses child care services at the YMCA, you might have to make different plans on Thursday.Workers are going on a one-day strike. Workers were picketing outside the YMCA in at 63rd Street and Stony Island Avenue Thursday morning.Workers are represented by the SEIU, who says more than 100 workers at 10 locations are taking part."A lot of us have different degrees from associates all the way up to masters, so that goes to show the dedication that we put in to make sure that we provide the best quality care for the kids and the family that we service," said YMCA worker Tahiti Hamer.THE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago released a statement saying, "The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is committed to a fair and productive negotiation process with the Service Employees International Union of Illinois and Indiana (SEIU), which represents YMCA employees working in the YMCA's Head Start, Early Head Start, and some School Age programs. Over the past few months, the YMCA has made significant economic proposals that protect the interests of our employees, as well as the long-term sustainability of the YMCA. We continue to use our best efforts to reach an agreement with the union, and both sides will be back at the bargaining table Monday. Given that negotiations are ongoing, we were surprised that SEIU leaders decided to call a one-day strike by YMCA union employees on Thursday, March 1. Because of SEIU's decision, the YMCA was forced to cancel Early Education and Care programs, as well as some School Age programs on Thursday, resulting in disruption of services to the families in our programs. We remain committed to providing quality programs and services for children and families in our community, and look forward to a prompt resolution of this agreement."