BUSINESS

Chicago Clock Company still ticking after 100 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chicago Clock Company is celebrating 100 years of operating in the city. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Clock Company is celebrating 100 years of operating in the city. Founded in April of 1917 by German immigrant Conrad Utecht, the business has now grown to four locations across the area. The family owned and operated business is one of the few companies in Illinois to reach the century mark. Not only do they provide clock repair services, but they also offer antique appraisal, clock moving, and on-site services where they will visit a home or business to repair and maintain fine timepieces. They sell a wide variety of clocks from the world's most noted manufacturers and have received numerous awards and recognition for their work and service. Jason Matthiesen, president of the Chicago Clock Company, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the fun events in store from their 100th anniversary.

Event: Chicago Clock Company Celebrates 100 Years
Dates: Monday, May 15th - Palatine Location, Tuesday, May 16th - Orland Park Location, Wednesday, May 17th - Chicago Location (Water Tower Place), and Thursday, May 18th - Clarendon Hills Location
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Register by emailing RSVP100Years@gmail.com

Links:
Website: www.chicagoclock.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoClockCompany/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChicagoClock
Related Topics:
businesschicago proudcommunityChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Ebony lays off some staff, moves to LA
Lagunitas sold to Heineken
Reports: Fox News owner joins race to buy Tribune media
BBB: Lawn care scams, fake Lowe's coupon, credit report cleanup
More Business
Top Stories
18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards
1 killed, 7 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
2 injured after crash sends car into Bronzeville restaurant
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
Show More
Ohio amusement park debuts "Cubster" ride after World Series bet
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
More News
Top Video
18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards
Goodman Theatre gives away props from past productions
BRAVO! Performing Arts Academy Presents Disney's 'The Lion King'
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video