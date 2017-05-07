Chicago Clock Company still ticking after 100 years

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Clock Company is celebrating 100 years of operating in the city. Founded in April of 1917 by German immigrant Conrad Utecht, the business has now grown to four locations across the area. The family owned and operated business is one of the few companies in Illinois to reach the century mark. Not only do they provide clock repair services, but they also offer antique appraisal, clock moving, and on-site services where they will visit a home or business to repair and maintain fine timepieces. They sell a wide variety of clocks from the world's most noted manufacturers and have received numerous awards and recognition for their work and service. Jason Matthiesen, president of the Chicago Clock Company, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the fun events in store from their 100th anniversary.
Event: Chicago Clock Company Celebrates 100 Years
Dates: Monday, May 15th - Palatine Location, Tuesday, May 16th - Orland Park Location, Wednesday, May 17th - Chicago Location (Water Tower Place), and Thursday, May 18th - Clarendon Hills Location
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Register by emailing RSVP100Years@gmail.com
Links:
Website: www.chicagoclock.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoClockCompany/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChicagoClock