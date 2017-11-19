Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan

The city of Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel for violating the Clean Water Act related to recent discharges of pollutants into Lake Michigan from their Portage, Ind., facility.The city will send a notice of intent to sue on Monday, which Mayor Rahm Emanuel said is the first step toward a lawsuit."They are acting like they are not having a police officer on the beat to police their action," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said during a Sunday press conference. "They made a conscious decision not to report it and the EPA, under Donald Trump, this is a wake-up call."City officials said they were not immediately notified about the chromium spill in October. In April, nearly 300 pounds of chromium spilled into a waterway that goes into Lake Michigan.Chromium is known to cause cancer, in addition, it targets the respirator system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes.Although testing did not show elevated levels of pollutants in the lake, city officials are fearful of future spills.In response, U.S. Steel issued a statement: