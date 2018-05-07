WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Startup Roundup: ReturnRunners and Rapunzl apps

WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup featured two apps on Monday. One is an on-demand solution for making retail returns when you're in a hurry and the other is teaching financial literacy and investing to teenagers.

For More on Fara Alexander and ReturnRunners head to: https://www.returnrunners.com/

For More on Brian, Myles and Rapunzl, visit: https://rapunzlinvestments.com/
