Chicago Startup Roundup: ReturnRunners and Rapunzl apps

WCL's Chicago Startup Roundup featured two apps on Monday. One is an on-demand solution for making retail returns when you're in a hurry and the other is teaching financial literacy and investing to teenagers.
For More on Fara Alexander and ReturnRunners head to: https://www.returnrunners.com/
For More on Brian, Myles and Rapunzl, visit: https://rapunzlinvestments.com/
Related Topics:
businessWindy City LIVEtechnologyappsmartphonesretailmoney
