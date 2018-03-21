BUSINESS

City sites visited by Amazon HQ2 scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Some vacant lots around Chicago got a lot of attention Wednesday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some vacant lots around Chicago got a lot of attention Wednesday.

City crews were found clearing branches and debris around gates at the old Michael Reese Hospital site off 31st Street. According to the banners it is called Burnham Lakefront, with the slogan "We're connected."

On the North Side at the old Finkle Steel site, the same slogan was found. It was among the stops for the search team for Amazon's second headquarters. The site along the Chicago River is now called Lincoln Yards.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (Ward 2) was not with the team but is confident the space would be a strong contender for Amazon.

"It's a highly desirable place to live today, right now, even without the site being developed," he said.

With the search team in town, rumors about another site just south of Roosevelt at Wells have been spreading since a white dome was erected.

A spokesman for the mayor would only say, "Amazon has been running a very careful process. We have respected the integrity of that process since the beginning and will continue to do so."

And an Amazon spokesperson released a statement, saying, "We're excited to visit each location and talk about how HQ2 could benefit our employees and the local community."

The search team is expected to be in Chicago again Thursday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessamazonChicagoLincoln ParkSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban fur sales
Michael Ferro retires from Tronc, CEO Justin Dearborn named chairman of board
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away
More Business
Top Stories
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
Airport slasher 'Soldier of Allah' facing new terror charges
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
China's space station could fall to Earth over Midwest
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Loyola faces Nevada in bracket-busting Sweet 16 South
Show More
Candidates in Illinois attorney general race couldn't be more different
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 55 cents
Kidde recalls smoke alarms due to risk of failure to alert users
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
More News
Top Video
Airport slasher 'Soldier of Allah' facing new terror charges
Candidates in Illinois attorney general race couldn't be more different
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Loyola faces Nevada in bracket-busting Sweet 16 South
More Video