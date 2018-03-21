City sites visited by Amazon HQ2 scouts

Some vacant lots around Chicago got a lot of attention Wednesday.City crews were found clearing branches and debris around gates at the old Michael Reese Hospital site off 31st Street. According to the banners it is called Burnham Lakefront, with the slogan "We're connected."On the North Side at the old Finkle Steel site, the same slogan was found. It was among the stops for the search team for Amazon's second headquarters. The site along the Chicago River is now called Lincoln Yards.Ald. Brian Hopkins (Ward 2) was not with the team but is confident the space would be a strong contender for Amazon."It's a highly desirable place to live today, right now, even without the site being developed," he said.With the search team in town, rumors about another site just south of Roosevelt at Wells have been spreading since a white dome was erected.A spokesman for the mayor would only say, "Amazon has been running a very careful process. We have respected the integrity of that process since the beginning and will continue to do so."And an Amazon spokesperson released a statement, saying, "We're excited to visit each location and talk about how HQ2 could benefit our employees and the local community."The search team is expected to be in Chicago again Thursday.