BUSINESS

Starbucks, other coffee sellers ordered to warn California customers of carcinogens in coffee

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers in California must provide a cancer warning on their products for customers. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers in California must provide a cancer warning on their products for customers.

A nonprofit group sued several companies that sell coffee, including Starbucks, coffee distributors and retailers in 2010.

The lawsuit claimed those companies violated state law, which requires them to warn consumers about chemicals in the roasting process that may cause cancer. One of those chemicals is acrylamide, which is a carcinogen.

Attorneys for about 90 companies said the chemical is present in the process, but that it's at harmless levels and is outweighed by the benefits of drinking a cup of coffee.

The ruling came despite eased concerns in recent years about the possible dangers of coffee, with some studies finding health benefits. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer - the cancer agency of the World Health Organization - moved coffee off its "possible carcinogen" list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscoffeestarbuckscourt caselawsuitwarningcancerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Coffee sold in California may soon come with cancer warning
BUSINESS
McDonald's boosts tuition benefits because of the new tax law
You can now buy a car from Walmart
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
More Business
Top Stories
Accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Police search for 3 suspects after robbery spree on CTA Red Line train on North Side
Chicago woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
Kentucky off-duty officer shot and killed by impersonator, police say
Houston megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion
'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'
2 fatally shot in Garfield Park
Show More
Now-retired CPD officer charged in 2016 sexual abuse of woman inside police station
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
Friday is application deadline for Cook County senior property tax exemption
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
More News
Top Video
Police search for 3 suspects after robbery spree on CTA Red Line train on North Side
Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion
'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'
Chicago History Museum remembers legacy of MLK
More Video