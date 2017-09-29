CPD, BACP crack down on bad businesses

The Chicago Police Department and City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Friday the results of their crack down on local businesses believed to contribute to crime in the city.Businesses targeted by these joint enforcement teams included party buses operating without proper licenses or security practices, valet companies without licenses or insurance and stores selling drug paraphernalia, loose cigarettes, and unstamped cigarettes.City officials said in a statement said that these crack downs were important because these businesses could pose criminal problems beyond their licensing violations.Recently, the crackdown has targeted four illegal party busses, six unlicensed or uninsured valet services, and eight stores selling drug paraphernalia or loose or unstamped cigarettes, city officials said.