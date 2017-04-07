BUSINESS

CTA searching for tenant for restored Gerber Building at Wilson Red Line Station

An artist's rendering of the restored Geber Builsing at the CTA's WIlson Red Line Station. (CTA)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA is looking for a tenant for its new Wilson Station along the Red Line.

Friday, the agency kicked off its search for a developer or a retailer to lease its station at the historic Gerber building. That site is being restored to its original 1923 appearance as part of a $203 million project.

"The Wilson Station reconstruction is creating a modern, 21st century transit station in the heart of Uptown," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. "With the restoration of the Gerber Building, our goal is to create a new anchor for economic development in the neighborhood."

The restoration includes rehabbing and cleaning of terra cotta masonry, and new storefronts, doors, and exterior lighting consistent with the building's historical character. The building will have approximately 13,200 square feet of interior space available for lease.

The entire project will be completed by the end of 2017 and available for lease in beginning in January of 2018.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.transitchicago.com/wilson/ and to download the request for proposals for leasing the Gerber Building, visit www.ctarealestate.com.
Related Topics:
businessCTAUptownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Caterpillar closing Aurora, Ill. plant
Ground broken on West Loop office building to house McDonald's vendors
Alaska Airlines is killing off the Virgin America brand
Culligan provides water treatment for homes, businesses
More Business
Top Stories
Syria missile strike kills 7; Trump widely hailed, but angers Assad, Russia
Sweden Crash: 4 dead after hijacked beer truck plows into department store
Man arrested in murder of elderly Berwyn couple
Woman gets head stuck in closed subway door
Woman falls 60 ft off bridge taking a selfie
1 dead among 5 people shot in Austin, police say
Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Show More
Schools close amid Wisconsin manhunt for gun theft suspect
Black Women's Expo kicks off at McCormick Place
Former U of Illinois student gets 10 years for newborn's death
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot gets deported
$7.25M winning Lotto ticket sold in Addison
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos