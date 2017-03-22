Culligan provides water treatment for homes, businesses

Culligan is the world leader in residential, office, commercial and industrial water treatment. With 80 years of experience solving the toughest and most common water issues, they bring their industry-leading technology and experience.
It's important to get your water tested and we discussed potential concerns, types of testing, and the benefits of Culligan water treatment systems.
We also had some fun getting Ryan soaked on World Water Day!
You can get more information, visit: Culligan.com and WQA.org
businessWindy City LIVEdrinking water
