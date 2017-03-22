WINDY CITY LIVE

Culligan provides water treatment for homes, businesses

EMBED </>More News Videos

Culligan visited WCL on World Water Day. (WLS)

Culligan is the world leader in residential, office, commercial and industrial water treatment. With 80 years of experience solving the toughest and most common water issues, they bring their industry-leading technology and experience.

It's important to get your water tested and we discussed potential concerns, types of testing, and the benefits of Culligan water treatment systems.

We also had some fun getting Ryan soaked on World Water Day!

You can get more information, visit: Culligan.com and WQA.org
Related Topics:
businessWindy City LIVEdrinking water
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Circus 1903' stops at Oriental Theatre
Ultimate Opening Day party ideas from Kehoe Designs
Comedian Pete Holmes stars in new HBO show "Crashing"
McDonald's All-American Games to be held at United Center
More Windy City LIVE
BUSINESS
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Kenilworth to allow businesses to serve alcohol
Uber's No. 2 executive quits after 6 months
Boeing plans layoffs for May
More Business
Top Stories
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway
Dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Johns Hopkins accepts 1st black female neurosurgeon resident
Show More
LaSalle County school district cancels class after student's death
9-foot gator pulled out of storm drain in Florida
Lollapalooza 2017: Chance the Rapper, The Killers headline music festival
Lawsuit: Chicago violates law by destroying 911 tapes
Dog tossed out window, falls 7 stories to death during argument
More News
Top Video
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Tips for picking a party host gift
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
New virtual reality ride cooming to at Six Flags Great America
More Video