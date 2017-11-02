DNAinfo Chicago shuts down

DNAinfo's websites, including the Chicago outlet, have shut down, according to a letter on its homepage written by CEO Joe Ricketts.A spokesperson said while DNAinfo has made progress toward profitability, that progress hasn't been sufficient to continue the business."The decision by the NY editorial team to unionize is simply another competitive obstacle making it harder for the business to be financially successful," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.Publication is being suspended immediately, but the business will officially close in 90 days.While the company isn't disclosing specific financial information, DNAinfo has lost money since the company launched eight years ago, the company said.Because the NY journalists are now represented by the WGA-East, DNAinfo is required by law only to deal with the union on matters related to their members and, therefore, the company sent different emails to its union and non-union personnel, the company said. DNAinfo has already reached out to the WGA-East, however, to begin the discussion about the effects of the shutdown on the reporters they represent and the company "plans to treat the union personnel fairly and equitably," the company siad.Ricketts' letter on every DNAinfo and Gothamist page reads: