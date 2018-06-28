BUSINESS

Donald Trump Jr., Trump Tower officials meet with Chicago alderman

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Donald Trump Jr. was in Chicago Thursday to discuss potential uses for Trump Tower.

Trump Jr. and other representatives from Trump Tower met with Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward at City Hall to discuss the 65,000 square foot space.

Reilly said there was no discussion of politics at the meeting. The meeting was set up two weeks ago when Trump officials reached out to Reilly and the White House did not play a role in the meeting.

"We kept it strictly to business. The Trump family knows how I feel about President Trump," Reilly said. "I disagree with almost all of his policies, but in these meetings I divorce policies from business."

Reilly said the Trump Tower representatives wanted to understand the parameters that had been set for the property, including the possibility of food and beverage service along the riverfront and flexible workspace in the building.
