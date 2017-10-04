Foxconn will locate plant in southeastern Wisconsin

Local political leaders say Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn will locate its new sprawling manufacturing complex in southeastern Wisconsin.At a news conference Wednesday, Racine County and other local and economic development officials announced the site of the mammoth manufacturing campus will be in the Village of Mount Pleasant. The community with a population of about 26,000 is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee and 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Chicago.Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave calls the plant and its $10 billion investment a turning point for the country. The plant, the largest industrial complex in the state, could eventually employ 13,000 people.The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, although the state's economic development agency is working on the final contract.