BUSINESS

Foxconn will locate plant in southeastern Wisconsin

A security guard stands at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Southern city in China, Thursday, May 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MADISON, Wis. --
Local political leaders say Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn will locate its new sprawling manufacturing complex in southeastern Wisconsin.

At a news conference Wednesday, Racine County and other local and economic development officials announced the site of the mammoth manufacturing campus will be in the Village of Mount Pleasant. The community with a population of about 26,000 is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee and 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Chicago.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave calls the plant and its $10 billion investment a turning point for the country. The plant, the largest industrial complex in the state, could eventually employ 13,000 people.
The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, although the state's economic development agency is working on the final contract.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmanufacturingtechnologyiphoneappleWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
'Shark Tank' guest judge Rohan Oza shares branding tips
Weekend Watch: The push to bring Amazon to Chicago
CPD, BACP crack down on bad businesses
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
More Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Teen killed in fiery, head-on crash near Elburn
'Hey Honey!': Obama has video surprise for Michelle on 25th anniversary
Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier Las Vegas target
Anti-abortion US rep asked mistress to get one
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Show More
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Alleged Snapchat shooter sends message to police: It wasn't that big a deal
Suspect in scholar's disappearance charged with kidnapping
In Las Vegas, Marine saves life of concertgoer he didn't know
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos