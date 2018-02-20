BUSINESS

'Foyer Shop' Brings Flowers, Gifts & More To Andersonville

A new spot to score flowers and gifts and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Foyer Shop, the new arrival is located at 1480 W. Berwyn Ave. (between Glenwood Ave & Clark St) in Andersonville.

This new plant and flower purveyor offers an array of living gifts for the home, office, "and anywhere else they might be needed or appreciated," the business says on its website.

The store specializes in plants and flowers catered for special occasions to give as gifts, as well as a selection for urban gardeners of all skill levels, regardless of how green their thumbs may be.

In addition to bouquets and potted plants, the store features stationery and specialty paper, notebooks, tools and accessories, tchotchkes and more. (Take a look at all of the offerings available here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Searah D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 14th, said: "I just picked up the cutest Valentine's bouquet for my sweetie here (and some succulents for me). It is a sweet little shop with a friendly owner and a nice, well-curated collection of goodies."

Head on over to check it out: Foyer Shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am-7pm, Saturday from noon-8pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Tuesday and Thursday.)
