Holidays spark hiring of seasonal workers

The holiday season is gearing up which means more companies are looking to hire seasonal workers.
Alan Jagnandan, the managing director at LaSalle Network, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about seasonal hiring this year. Jagnandan said the is a big demand for seasonal employment. And when companies find great employees for their seasonal needs, they will likely try to keep them on full-time after.
Types of positions companies are hiring for:
-Retail, customer service, warehouse, logistics, but also HR open enrollment and accounting as companies prepare to close out their books
Industries that are hiring seasonal workers:
-Candy companies (there are several big manufacturers here in Chicago), catering and foodservice companies, companies that supply big box retailers (Dyson, Radio Flier, etc.), retail, hospitality, manufacturing
What to expect during the hiring process for seasonal jobs:
-Tends to be a much quicker process
-A candidate's availability and schedule is really important for these employers - they're looking for candidates who won't have to take time off and can be reliable
-Be prepared to get hired on-the-spot or only have a quick phone interview before getting a job offer
How to turn a seasonal job into a permanent position:
-Treat your seasonal job like an extended interview - have a good attitude and put in the extra effort
-Network as much as possible within the organization while you're there
