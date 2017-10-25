BUSINESS

Holidays spark hiring of seasonal workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Holiday hiring is kicking off. (WLS)

By
The holiday season is gearing up which means more companies are looking to hire seasonal workers.

Alan Jagnandan, the managing director at LaSalle Network, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about seasonal hiring this year. Jagnandan said the is a big demand for seasonal employment. And when companies find great employees for their seasonal needs, they will likely try to keep them on full-time after.

For more information, visit: www.lasallenetwork.com

Types of positions companies are hiring for:
-Retail, customer service, warehouse, logistics, but also HR open enrollment and accounting as companies prepare to close out their books

Industries that are hiring seasonal workers:
-Candy companies (there are several big manufacturers here in Chicago), catering and foodservice companies, companies that supply big box retailers (Dyson, Radio Flier, etc.), retail, hospitality, manufacturing

What to expect during the hiring process for seasonal jobs:

-Tends to be a much quicker process
-A candidate's availability and schedule is really important for these employers - they're looking for candidates who won't have to take time off and can be reliable
-Be prepared to get hired on-the-spot or only have a quick phone interview before getting a job offer

How to turn a seasonal job into a permanent position:
-Treat your seasonal job like an extended interview - have a good attitude and put in the extra effort
-Network as much as possible within the organization while you're there
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessholidayjobs
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Not at home? Amazon wants to let delivery people inside your house
New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
Pullman revival: New businesses open in historic South Side neighborhood
More Business
Top Stories
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
Guard called 911 about boy with cigarette burns, was told it wasn't emergency
Vegas gunman's brother detained for child porn
Convicted rapist allowed to work security at rape counseling center
NAACP warns black passengers against traveling with American Airlines
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Robert Guillaume, Emmy-winning actor, dies at 89
Not at home? Amazon wants to let delivery people inside your house
Show More
CPS critics call for CEO Forrest Claypool's firing ahead of budget vote
United Airlines to retire Boeing 747, 'queen of the skies'
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Boa constrictor found in North Carolina hotel bed
New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare
More News
Top Video
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare
CPS critics call for CEO Forrest Claypool's firing ahead of budget vote
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
More Video